Feb 7 (Reuters) - European Reliance General Insurance Co SA :

* ACQUIRES 100% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF AEM ENERGY SYSTEMS PC WITH TOTAL ACQUISITION COST OF EUR 835,500

* THE GROUP NOW OWNS A PHOTOVOLTAIC PARK WITH RATED POWER OF 0.5 MWH, INTERCONNECTED TO PPC MEDIUM VOLTAGE NETWORK Source text : Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)