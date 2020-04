BRIEF-Europlasma FY Net Loss Group Share Lowers To EUR 10.6 Mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Europlasma SA:

* FY REVENUE 3.2 MILLION EUROS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 VERSUS 11.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING LOSS EUR 16.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 45.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 10.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 53.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: DOES NOT CALL INTO QUESTION THE DEVELOPMENT OF RECENTLY ESTABLISHED PARTNERSHIPS

* PROSPECTS FOR INDUSTRIAL RECOVERY IN THE SUMMER OF 2020

* MAINTAINED THE SHUTDOWN OF ITS INDUSTRIAL SITES IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

* GROSS FINANCIAL DEBT WAS REDUCED BY 7.7 M€ OVER THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO 24.5 M€

* IN ORDER TO FINANCE INVESTMENT PLAN, COMPANY HAS SET UP FLEXIBLE FINANCING FACILITY FOR MAXIMUM NOMINAL AMOUNT OF €30 MILLION IN FORM OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES WITH WARRANTS ATTACHED