BRIEF-Euroseas acquires 2 container feeder vessels, full ownership of Euromar

* Euroseas Ltd announces the acquisition of two container feeder vessels plus option to acquire two additional container feeder vessels, and full ownership of Euromar Llc

* Says ‍vessels are to be acquired for a combined amount of about $25 million from Euromar Llc​

* Says ‍vessels are expected to be delivered to company in Q4 of 2017​

* Says ‍plans to finance acquisitions with a combination of debt and equity​

* Says furthermore, company announced that it acquired 85.714% interest in Euromar it did not already own for nominal cost