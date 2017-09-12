FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euroseas acquires 2 container feeder vessels, full ownership of Euromar
September 12, 2017 / 3:49 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Euroseas acquires 2 container feeder vessels, full ownership of Euromar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd:

* Euroseas Ltd announces the acquisition of two container feeder vessels plus option to acquire two additional container feeder vessels, and full ownership of Euromar Llc

* Says ‍vessels are to be acquired for a combined amount of about $25 million from Euromar Llc​

* Says ‍vessels are expected to be delivered to company in Q4 of 2017​

* Says ‍plans to finance acquisitions with a combination of debt and equity​

* Says furthermore, company announced that it acquired 85.714% interest in Euromar it did not already own for nominal cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

