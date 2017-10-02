FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euroseas announces delivery of container feeder vessel and declaration of option to acquire two additional container vessels
October 2, 2017 / 1:21 PM / in 18 days

BRIEF-Euroseas announces delivery of container feeder vessel and declaration of option to acquire two additional container vessels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd

* Euroseas Ltd announces delivery of container feeder vessel, declaration of option to acquire two additional container vessels and signing of non-binding letter of intent

* Euroseas Ltd - ‍exercised its option to purchase from Euromar two additional container vessels​

* Euroseas Ltd - ‍secured financing for acquisitions of four vessels with a combination of debt and equity​

* Euroseas Ltd - ‍M/V EM Oinousses, M/V EM Corfu and M/V Akinada Bridge are expected to be delivered to company within 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

