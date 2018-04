April 4 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd:

* EUROSEAS LTD. ANNOUNCES TIME CHARTER CONTRACTS FOR TWO OF ITS CONTAINERSHIPS

* NEW CHARTERS WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 9 FOR EM ATHENS AND APRIL 7 FOR MANOLIS

* BUILT VESSEL, CHARTER FOR ABOUT YEAR PERIOD AT GROSS DAILY RATE OF $10,400

* BUILT VESSEL, EXTENDED CHARTER CONTRACT FOR ABOUT YEAR AT GROSS DAILY RATE OF $9,500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: