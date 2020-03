March 12 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd:

* EUROSEAS LTD FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $400 MILLION - SEC FILING

* EUROSEAS LTD SAYS IN ADDITION, SELLING SHAREHOLDERS MAY SELL IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS UP TO 2.37 MILLION COMMON SHARES Source : (bit.ly/3cVIp6Y) Further company coverage: