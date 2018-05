May 8 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd:

* EUROSEAS LTD. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND ANNOUNCES SPIN-OFF OF ITS DRYBULK FLEET INTO A SEPARATE COMPANY

* EUROSEAS LTD Q1 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.34 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* EUROSEAS LTD Q1 SHR LOSS $0.33