May 8 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd:

* EUROSEAS SUBSIDIARY EURODRY LTD FILES FORM F-1 WITH U.S. SEC

* EURODRY LTD SAYS IT WILL DISTRIBUTE 2.3 MILLION OF ITS SHARES TO EUROSEAS STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING

* EURODRY LTD - APPLIED TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET UNDER SYMBOL “EDRY”

* EURODRY LTD - EUROSEAS WILL DISTRIBUTE ALL OUTSTANDING EURODRY SHARES AS SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION TO HOLDERS OF ITS COMMON SHARES