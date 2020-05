May 12 (Reuters) - EuroSports Global Ltd:

* UNITS HAVE SUCCESSFULLY APPLIED, & RECEIVED PERMISSION FROM SINGAPORE MTI FOR VEHICLE WORKSHOPS TO REMAIN OPEN

* GROUP HAS TEMPORARILY CLOSED ALL RETAIL SHOWROOMS IN COMPLIANCE WITH CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES

* EXPECTED THAT CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* UPDATE ON IMPACT ON OPERATIONS IN VIEW OF COVID-19