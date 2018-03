BRIEF-‍Eurotech Says ‍FY Consolidated Revenues Eur 60.12 Mln Vs. Eur 61.10 Mln In 2016​

March 13 (Reuters) - Eurotech Spa:

* ‍EUROTECH: BOD APPROVES 2017 DRAFT ANNUAL AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS​

* ‍FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES: EUR 60.12 MILLION +1.7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES COMPARED TO EUR 61.10 MILLION IN 2016​

* ‍GROUP TURNOVER IN 2017 REACHED EUR 60.12 MILLION WHICH, WHEN COMPARED TO 2016 TURNOVER AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES​

* ‍FY CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT FROM EUR 29.96 MILLION TO EUR 29.13 MILLION​

* FY ‍GROUP NET RESULT FROM LOSS OF EUR 5.07 MILLION TO LOSS OF EUR 4.67 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: