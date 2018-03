March 22 (Reuters) - GENERAL ELECTRIC CO:

* EUROTUNNEL AND GE PARTNER TO INCREASE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL

* GE TO SUPPLY WORLD’S LARGEST STATCOM LOAD BALANCER CONNECTED TO A CATENARY TRACTION SYSTEM

* SOLUTION WILL ENABLE ALMOST DOUBLE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL

* PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019