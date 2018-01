Jan 15 (Reuters) - Euroz Ltd:

* EXPECTS AN UNAUDITED NET PROFIT AFTER TAX IN RANGE OF $12.4 MILLION TO $12.6 MILLION FOR 6 MONTHS

* ANNOUNCE FIRST HALF DIVIDEND OF 1.75 CPS FULLY FRANKED

* ‍GROUP FUM $1.4 BILLION AS AT 31 DEC 2017​