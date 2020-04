April 22 (Reuters) - Euskaltel SA:

* Q1 REVENUE 171.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 171.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 11.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA 87.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 81.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 2020 GUIDANCE AND 2019 DIVIDEND POLICY MAINTAINED

* SAYS TO PAY COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.17 EUROS PER SHARE TO BE PAID IN JULY Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/3cDOyDR Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)