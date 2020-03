March 30 (Reuters) - Euskaltel SA:

* REINFORCES ITS SERVICES DURING THE COVID-19 SITUATION AND MAINTAINS ITS NATIONAL EXPANSION PLAN SCHEDULE

* SAYS HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION IN THE ACTIVITY OF ITS SUPPLIERS NOR IN ITS SUPPLY CHAIN

* SAYS TO DATE COMPANY HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ITS MAIN FINANCIAL METRICS