Oct 13 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT:

* EUTELSAT CONSOLIDATES ITS PRESENCE IN MIDDLE EAST WITH THE ACQUISITION OF NOORSAT

* ‍ACQUIRED 100% OF NOORSAT FOR A CONSIDERATION OF US$75 MILLION, DEBT FREE AND CASH FREE​

* ‍SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IMPACT ON EUTELSAT'S EBITDA MARGIN WILL BE ABSORBED WITHIN CURRENT MARGIN OBJECTIVES​