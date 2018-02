Feb 8 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT:

* RENEWS AND EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH EUROVISION MEDIA SERVICES FOR CAPACITY IN KU-BAND‍​

* THESE MULTI-YEAR, MULTI TRANSPONDER CONTRACTS TO EXPAND INFRASTRUCTURE USED BY EUROVISION MEDIA SERVICES ACROSS EUTELSAT FLEET

* SIGNS A NUMBER OF MULTI-YEAR CONTRACTS WITH EUROVISION MEDIA SERVICES ON THE EUTELSAT 10A SATELLITE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)