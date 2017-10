BRIEF-Eutelsat Q1 revenue down at 349 million euros

Oct 26 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT:

* ‍Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 349 MILLION, DOWN 9.3% REPORTED AND BY 6.7% LIKE-FOR-LIKE​

* ‍AL YAH 3 DELAY IMPACTING FIXED BROADBAND: FY 2017-18 REVENUES THEREFORE ADJUSTED -1 TO - 2% (VERSUS ‘BROADLY STABLE’)​

* ‍ALL OTHER OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED FOR FY 2017-18 AND COMING YEARS​

* ‍FAVOURABLE OUTCOME OF US GOVERNMENT FALL RENEWALS WITH A RATE OF ALMOST 95% IN VALUE​

* ‍BACKLOG STOOD AT EUR 5.2 BILLION AT 30 SEPT 2017 VERSUS EUR 5.4 BILLION AT END SEPT 2016, AND EUR 5.2 BILLION AT END-JUNE 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)