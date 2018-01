Jan 26 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT:

* RECEIVES CONFIRMATION YAHSAT’AL YAH 3 SATELLITE IS OPERATING NOMINALLY FOLLOWING THE LAUNCH ANOMALY LAST NIGHT‍​

* REVISED FLIGHT PLAN WILL BE EXECUTED IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE THE OPERATIONAL ORBIT AND FULFIL THE ORIGINAL MISSION