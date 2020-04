BRIEF-Eutelsat Sees Limited Impact From COVID-19 On FY 2019-20 Revenues

April 9 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON EUTELSAT’S OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

* COMPARED WITH MANY INDUSTRIES, OUR ACTIVITY IS HIGHLY RESILIENT, CHARACTERIZED AS IT IS BY LONG-TERM CONTRACTS, A SUBSTANTIAL BACKLOG (EUR 4.3BN AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019, REPRESENTING 3.3 YEARS OF REVENUES)

* OUTLOOK : OVERALL IMPACT ON FY 2019-20 TOTAL REVENUES WILL BE LIMITED

* CERTAIN VERTICALS OR SUB-VERTICALS ARE FEELING EFFECTS OF CURRENT CRISIS, PARTICULARLY SINCE MID-MARCH

* CRISIS IS AFFECTING OPERATIONS OF OTHER PLAYERS IN OUR SUPPLY CHAIN, NOTABLY SATELLITE MANUFACTURERS, LAUNCHERS, AND GATEWAY INSTALLERS

* REVENUE RAMP-UP OF THESE TWO EXPANSION SATELLITES WILL BE PUSHED OUT

* DELAYS WILL AFFECT OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR FY 2020-21

* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF AT LEAST €100 MILLION IS WELL UNDERWAY AND WILL BE COMPLETED IN DUE TIME, PROGRAM WILL THEN BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTIC

* ESTIMATES RISK TO FY 2019-20 REVENUES RESULTING FROM COVID-19 CRISIS IS OF ORDER OF EUR 20 MILLION

* CASH CAPEX WILL REMAIN AT AN AVERAGE NOT EXCEEDING EUR 400 MILLION PER ANNUM FOR PERIOD JULY 2019 TO JUNE 2022

* WILL CONTINUE TO AIM AT A MEDIUM-TERM NET DEBT / EBITDA RATIO AROUND 3X

* WE WILL CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT LEAP 2 PLAN, AIMED AT GENERATING EUR 20 TO 25 MILLION IN ANNUAL SAVINGS BY FY 2021-22

* OUTLOOK: NOW EXPECT REVENUES FROM FIVE OPERATING VERTICALS OF AROUND EUR 1,250 MILLION,COMPARED WITH OUR PREVIOUS EXPECTATION OF REVENUES IN LOWER END OF A RANGE OF EUR 1,270 TO EUR 1,315 MILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL RECOMMEND A DIVIDEND CUT OF 30% IN RESPECT OF FY 2019-20 TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING IN NOVEMBER 2020

* POLICY OF A STABLE TO PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND WILL BE RESUMED AS SOON AS CIRCUMSTANCES PERMIT, BASED ON OUR RESILIENT CASH-FLOW GENERATION AND ROBUST FINANCIAL HEALTH

* LIQUIDITY POSITION AT END DECEMBER 2019 WITH CASH OF €373 MILLION

* SUBSTANTIAL BACKLOG EUR 4.3 BILLION AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019, REPRESENTING 3.3 YEARS OF REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)