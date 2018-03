March 14 (Reuters) - EV Energy Partners Lp:

* EV ENERGY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT ON COMPREHENSIVE RESTRUCTURING

* EV ENERGY PARTNERS - ‍RESTRUCTURING TO ELIMINATE OVER $343 MILLION OF INTEREST ON SENIOR NOTES, FOR 95% OF REORGANIZED EQUITY

* EV ENERGY PARTNERS - RESTRUCTURING PROVIDES EXISTING UNITHOLDERS 5% OF REORGANIZED CO'S EQUITY & 5-YEAR WARRANTS TO BUY UP TO 8% OF REORGANIZED CO'S EQUITY