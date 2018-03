BRIEF-EV Energy Partners ‍Entered Restructuring Support Agreement​

March 14 (Reuters) - Ev Energy Partners Lp:

* EV ENERGY PARTNERS LP - CO, UNITS ‍ENTERED RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT​ ON MARCH 13

* EV ENERGY - ‍RSA CONTEMPLATES RESTRUCTURING OF DEBTORS PURSUANT TO JOINT PRE-PACKAGED PLAN OF REORGANIZATION

* EV ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍RSA CONTEMPLATES DEBTORS WILL FILE PETITIONS FOR VOLUNTARY RELIEF UNDER CHAPTER 11 ON OR BEFORE APRIL 8

* EV ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍NEITHER OF ENERVEST NOR ENERVEST OPERATING IS SEEKING CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY RELIEF​

* EV ENERGY PARTNERS LP - CO, UNITS WILL COMMENCE SOLICITATION OF VOTES ON PLAN NO LATER THAN MARCH 16, 2018​

* EV ENERGY - ‍RSA PROVIDES FOR CERTAIN MILESTONES REQUIRING DEBTORS TO COMPLETE RESTRUCTURING ON/BEFORE JUNE 22

* EV ENERGY - ENTERED INTO EXTENSION TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 29, 2006 BETWEEN ENERVEST, EV MANAGEMENT LLC, EV ENERGY GP, LP, EVEP & EV PROPERTIES, L.P.​

* EV ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍UNDER OMNIBUS AGREEMENT EXTENSION, FEE OF $1,433,333.33 PER MONTH WILL BE PAYABLE TO ENERVEST FROM JAN 1 TO DEC 31​