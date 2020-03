March 30 (Reuters) - Evans Dixon Ltd:

* REVENUE IN WEALTH ADVICE WILL LIKELY BE IMPACTED IN COMING MONTHS

* REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE WITH A PAYMENT DATE OF 14 APRIL

* TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FY20 UNDERLYING EBITDA GUIDANCE

* FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED IN NEAR TERM DUE TO DROP IN VALUE ACROSS GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: