Oct 20 (Reuters) - Evans Medical Plc

* SERVED EX-PARTE ORDER OF THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT GRANTING BANKERS RIGHT TO TAKEOVER CO‘S ASSETS USED AS COLLATERAL AGAINST FACILITIES

* RECEIVER MANAGER BEEN APPOINTED AND HAS TAKEN OVER THE ASSETS OF THE COMPANY‍​

* BEGUN DISCUSSIONS WITH TWO LENDERS, DISCUSSIONS PROGRESSING FAVOURABLY, OPTIMISTIC ARRANGEMENT WILL BE ARRIVED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE Source text ID: (bit.ly/2zo69wc) Further company coverage: