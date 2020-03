BRIEF-Evelo Biosciences Announces Biomarker Data On EDP1815

March 2 (Reuters) - Evelo Biosciences Inc:

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES BIOMARKER DATA SHOWING EDP1815 IS AN ORALLY DELIVERED DUAL CYTOKINE INHIBITOR FOR INFLAMMATORY DISEASES

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES - INTERIM DATA IN ONGOING PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL SHOWED MARKED ACTIVITY ON MULTIPLE INDIVIDUAL SYSTEMIC MARKERS OF INFLAMMATION

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES - PLANS TO STUDY EDP1815 IN RANGE OF INFLAMMATORY DISEASES POST DATA FROM PLANNED PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PSORIASIS, EXPECTED IN LATE 2020