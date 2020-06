June 22 (Reuters) - Evelo Biosciences Inc:

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES EDP1815 TO ADVANCE INTO PHASE 2/3 TACTIC-E COVID-19 TRIAL

* INTERIM DATA EXPECTED IN Q4 OF 2020

* PHASE 2/3 PLATFORM TRIAL SPONSORED BY CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

* EDP1815 HAS BEEN OBSERVED TO HAVE FAVORABLE TOLERABILITY AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY IN A PRIOR CLINICAL TRIAL