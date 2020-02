Feb 13 (Reuters) - Evelo Biosciences Inc:

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.70

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC - EDP1815 PHASE 2 STUDY INITIATION EXPECTED IN Q2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: