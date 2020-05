BRIEF-Evelo Biosciences Reports Q1 Financial Results

May 11 (Reuters) - Evelo Biosciences Inc:

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT IN TRIPLE-NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER ARM OF ONGOING PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF EDP1503

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES - SELECTED ENTERIC CAPSULE FORMULATION OF EDP1815 FOR PHASE 2 DOSE RANGING TRIAL IN PSORIASIS; TRIAL INITIATION NOW EXPECTED IN Q3

* SELECTED ENTERIC CAPSULE FORMULATION OF EDP1815 FOR PHASE 2 DOSE RANGING TRIAL IN PSORIASIS, SEES INTERIM DATA IN MID-2021

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.73 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: