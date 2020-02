Feb 28 (Reuters) - Evelo Biosciences Inc:

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC - ON FEB 26, 2020, JONATHAN POOLE DELIVERED HIS RESIGNATION AS CFO OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 27, 2020

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC - COMPANY WILL CONDUCT SEARCH FOR POOLE’S REPLACEMENT

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES - PENDING APPOINTMENT OF REPLACEMENT, EFFECTIVE FEB 27, 2020, BALKRISHAN GILL ASSUMED DUTIES OF CO'S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER