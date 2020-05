BRIEF-Evelo Biosciences Says Submitted IND For Study Of EDP1815 In COVID-19 Patients

May 7 (Reuters) - Evelo Biosciences Inc:

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES, RUTGERS UNIVERSITY, AND ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL ANNOUNCE SUBMISSION OF IND FOR A PHASE 2 STUDY OF EDP1815 IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC - EDP1815 HAS DEMONSTRATED FAVORABLE TOLERABILITY AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY IN A PRIOR CLINICAL TRIAL

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC - STUDY DATA EXPECTED DURING 2H 2020

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC - EARLY INTERVENTION OF TREATMENT IN HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS COULD HELP PREVENT PROGRESSION OF DISEASE