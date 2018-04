BRIEF-Evelo Biosciences Sees IPO Of 5.31 Mln Shares Of Its Common Stock Priced To Be Between $15-$17/ Share

April 30 (Reuters) - Evelo Biosciences Inc:

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC SEES IPO OF 5.31 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $15.00 AND $17.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC - INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $45-$50 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND PROOF OF CONCEPT CLINICAL TRIALS IN INFLAMMATORY DISEASES PROGRAMS

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC - INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $25-$35 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND PROOF OF CONCEPT CLINICAL TRIALS IN ONCOLOGY PROGRAMS

* EVELO BIOSCIENCES -INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $35-$45 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN PLATFORM AND TO ADVANCE ADDITIONAL PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES Source text (bit.ly/2rbI2ON)