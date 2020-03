March 23 (Reuters) - Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd :

* DECIDED TO ALSO CLOSE ITS NEW ZEALAND CINEMAS

* IN AUSTRALIA, WILL STAND DOWN MAJORITY OF CINEMA EMPLOYEES DURING PERIOD OF CLOSURE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* PERIODS OF LEAVE WITHOUT PAY FOR SOME EMPLOYEES ARE INEVITABLE

* GERMAN CINEMA CIRCUIT, CINESTAR, IS ALSO CLOSED AS A RESULT OF GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVE