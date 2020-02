Feb 20 (Reuters) - Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd :

* HOTELS DIVISION WILL BE IMPACTED BY TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS & SUSPENDED AIRLINE SERVICES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION WILL BE MARGINALLY IMPACTED BY A REDUCTION OF CHINESE FILM CONTENT

* IMMEDIATE IMPACT ON MARCH EARNINGS FOR HOTELS DIVISION EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $2 MILLION TO $3 MILLION