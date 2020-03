March 13 (Reuters) - Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd :

* UPDATE ON COVID-19 RESPONSE

* CEO OFFERED TO REDUCE BASE PAY BY $200,000 FOR UP TO 12 MONTHS

* INITIATED SEVERAL OTHER REVENUE AND COST SAVING MEASURES

* CHAIRMAN & OTHER NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS ELECTED TO FORGO 20% OF DIRECTOR FEES FOR UP TO 12 MONTHS

* NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE MEANINGFUL OVERALL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS FOR H2