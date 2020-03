March 3 (Reuters) - Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd :

* UPDATES ON SALE OF GERMAN CINEMA EXHIBITION OPERATION TO VUE INTERNATIONAL BIDCO PLC

* DIVESTMENT PROCESS IS UNDERWAY.

* GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE GIVES CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE FOR DEAL SUBJECT TO SALE OF SIX SITES WITHIN 6-MONTHS