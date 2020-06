June 9 (Reuters) - Eventbrite Inc:

* EVENTBRITE INC - ON JUNE 4, CLASS ACTION WAS FILED AGAINST CO IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN CALIFORNIA

* EVENTBRITE - COMPLAINT CHALLENGES ASPECTS OF TICKET REFUND POLICIES AND PROCEDURES FROM Q1 AFTER CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* EVENTBRITE - COMPANY DISPUTES MERITS OF CLAIMS AND INTENDS TO DEFEND AGAINST THEM Source text: (bit.ly/3dPmpuG) Further company coverage: