Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ever Smart International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍HO KIN PONG HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍DONG JUN, PENG SHAOXIN, YAN TAOTAO AND LONG JINGJIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* HO KIN WAI HAS CEASED TO BE CHAIRMAN AND DONG JUN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN​