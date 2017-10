Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ever Smart International Holdings Ltd :

* On October ‍10, 2017 Asia Matrix Investments sold 73 percent stake in co for HK$292.8 million to Jimu Group

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 a.m. On Oct. 23, 2017​