BRIEF-Everbridge To Acquire Entire Issued Share Capital Of Unified Messaging Systems For Nok 1.37 Per Share

March 1 (Reuters) - Unified Messaging Systems Asa:

* EVERBRIDGE COMMENCES A RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER TO ACQUIRE THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS ASA-OAX ANNEN INFORMASJONSPLIKTIG REGULATORISK INFORMASJON

* ‍EVERBRIDGE TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS ASA FOR NOK 1.37 PER SHARE ​

* ‍OFFER VALUES TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL OF UMS AT APPROXIMATELY NOK 268 MILLION​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UMS HAS RECOMMENDED THAT SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT OFFER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: