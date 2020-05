May 11 (Reuters) - Everbright Securities Co Ltd:

* UPDATES OF RELATED ARBITRATION IN RELATION TO SUB-SUBSIDIARY OF EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO

* RECENTLY, EVERBRIGHT JINHUI GOT SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC AND TRADE ARBITRATION COMMISSION ARBITRATION AWARD

* ARBITRATION AWARD RULED EVERBRIGHT JINHUI SHALL PAY INVESTMENT PRINCIPAL OF RMB400 MILLION & OTHER EXPENSES TO SHANGHAI HUARUI BANK