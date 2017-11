Nov 29 (Reuters) - Everchina International Holdings Co Ltd :

* HY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$63.3 MILLION , UP 36.1 %​

* HY ‍LOSS FOR PERIOD HK$568.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$301.3 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)