BRIEF-Evercore Partners renews its $30 mln line of credit

June 20 (Reuters) - Evercore Partners Inc-

* Evercore Partners says as renewed, expiration date set forth in loan agreement and committed line of credit note extended to june 22, 2018 - sec filing

* Evercore Partners Inc - all other terms and conditions of loan agreement, committed line of credit note, among others, remain unchanged

