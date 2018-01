Jan 31 (Reuters) - Evercore Inc:

* EVERCORE REPORTS RECORD FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.40 PER SHARE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.50

* QTRLY GAAP NET REVENUES $540.0 MILLION, UP 21 PERCENT

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUE $465.5 MILLION, UP 5 PERCENT

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$1.55​

* EVERCORE - IN CONJUNCTION WITH ENACTMENT OF TCJA, CO‘S TAX PROVISION FOR 3 & 12 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 INCLUDES A CHARGE OF $143.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.23, REVENUE VIEW $407.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S