June 25 (Reuters) -

* EVEREST MEDICINES SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE CLINICAL STAGE NOVEL FGFR4 KINASE INHIBITOR

* EVEREST MEDICINES- UNIT ENTERED LICENSING AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVARTIS’ NOVEL FGFR4 (FIBROBLAST GROWTH FACTOR RECEPTOR 4) KINASE INHIBITOR, FGF401 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: