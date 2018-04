April 11 (Reuters) - Everest Re Group Ltd:

* EVEREST RE GROUP ANNOUNCES CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* EXPECTS TO INCUR $100 MILLION OF ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES IN Q1

* Q1 ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES LARGELY ARISES FROM CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES AND RELATED EVENTS