BRIEF-Everest Re Group Announces Estimated First Quarter 2020 Impact From The Covid-19 Pandemic

April 23 (Reuters) - Everest Re Group Ltd:

* EVEREST RE GROUP ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED FIRST QUARTER 2020 IMPACT FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* EVEREST RE GROUP LTD - FOR Q1 OF 2020, EVEREST EXPECTS COMBINED RATIO BELOW 100% FOR CONSOLIDATED REINSURANCE AND INSURANCE OPERATIONS

* EVEREST RE GROUP LTD - PROVISION FOR AN ESTIMATE OF $150 MILLION IN PRE-TAX NET FIRST PARTY LOSSES FOR EXPECTED CLAIMS RELATED TO PANDEMIC FOR Q1 OF 2020

* EVEREST RE GROUP LTD - EXPECTS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $148 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)