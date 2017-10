BRIEF-Everest Re Group reports Q3 loss per share $15.73

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Everest Re Group Ltd

* Everest Re Group Ltd reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 operating loss per share $16.43 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $15.73

* Q3 earnings per share view $-15.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Everest Re Group Ltd - ‍gross written premiums for quarter were $2.0 billion, an increase of 15 pct compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Everest Re Group Ltd - ‍combined ratio for quarter was 163.6 pct compared to 85.6 pct in Q3 of 2016​

* Everest Re Group Ltd qtrly ‍net investment income was up 12 pct for quarter to $137.0 million​

* Everest Re Group Ltd - ‍book value per share was down from $197.45 at December 31, 2016 to $194.05 at September 30, 2017​