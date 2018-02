BRIEF-Everest Re Group Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $13.85

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Everest Re Group Ltd:

* EVEREST RE GROUP REPORTS RECORD QUARTER NET INCOME EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $13.85; FULL YEAR RETURN ON EQUITY OF 6%

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $13.85

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $13.48 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR QUARTER WERE $1.9 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 26%

* COMBINED RATIO WAS 70.0% FOR QUARTER AND 103.5% FOR YEAR, COMPARED TO 82.1% AND 87.0%, RESPECTIVELY

* NET INVESTMENT INCOME AMOUNTED TO $149.1 MILLION FOR QUARTER AND $542.9 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2017, UP 15% OVER FULL YEAR 2016 RESULTS

* ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RESULTED IN CHARGE OF $8.2 MILLION IN QUARTER, OR $0.20 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: