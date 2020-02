Feb 10 (Reuters) - Everest Re Group Ltd:

* GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR QUARTER WERE $2.4 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 7% COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2018

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.32

* CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCE AND REINSTATEMENT PREMIUMS, AMOUNTED TO $215.0 MILLION IN QUARTER

* QTRLY NET INCOME OF $5.32 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

* QTRLY AFTER-TAX OPERATING INCOME WAS $3.20 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $2.00 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR Q4 WERE $2.4 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 7% COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: