May 6 (Reuters) - Everest Re Group Ltd:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 16.6 MILLION USD VERSUS 354.6 MILLION USD YEAR AGO

* Q1 DILUTED EPS 0.41 USD VERSUS 8.67 USD YEAR AGO

* QTRLY AFTER-TAX OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.91

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,982 MILLION VERSUS $1,965.8 MILLION

* CO WROTE NEARLY $2.6 BILLION IN GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR QUARTER, AN INCREASE OF 21% AS COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.97 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA