March 23 (Reuters) - Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd :

* EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LTD SEES FY NET LOSS OF ABOUT RMB4.9 BILLION

* EXPECTED FY NET LOSS DUE TO NEW ENERGY VEHICLE DEVELOPMENT RESULTING IN RISE IN FEE RELATED TO ASSETS, EQUIPMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)